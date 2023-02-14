Pedestrian killed in crash outside of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian has died following a collision Tuesday morning just outside of uptown Charlotte, Medic says.

The crash happened in the area of North Graham Street and Dalton Avenue.

The circumstances that led up to the collision aren’t immediately known.

