Pedestrian killed in crash outside of uptown Charlotte

The circumstances that led up to the collision aren’t immediately known.
The crash happened in the area of North Graham Street and Dalton Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian has died following a collision Tuesday morning just outside of uptown Charlotte, Medic says.

The crash happened in the area of North Graham Street and Dalton Avenue.

The circumstances that led up to the collision aren’t immediately known.

