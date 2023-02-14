PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Manufacturer to establish world headquarters in York Co.

An expansion to the current building is also planned.
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - PDM US, a manufacturer of pre-insulated copper pipes, will establish its world headquarters in York County, the company announced Tuesday.

The $18.5 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

PDM US’s Rock Hill operations serve as its main production facility and will now also serve as its world headquarters.

The company plans to expand its current facility with an additional 19,999 square feet. The company is upfitting its facility with large generators, a mezzanine, extensive cooling systems, reinforced concrete foundations, and other required modifications to support new casting and drawing equipment.

The expansion will allow PDM US to cast copper tubing in-house at the Rock Hill facility, using only American-made parts for production.

When complete, PDM US will be the only fully integrated insulated copper tube manufacturer in the United States.

The expansion is expected to be complete by April 2023.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of infrastructure improvements.

