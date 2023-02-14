Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family-owned bakery 20 years in the making recently opened in east Charlotte.

Along Central Avenue near Sharon Amity Road is Panaderia Odalys. The owners are expecting a busy Valentine’s Day morning.

The Cervantes family has been in the area for 20 years. When they first came to this country, they didn’t know how to speak or read English.

Still, they had a dream and just needed a little help with some key ingredients.

Store owner Augustine Cervantes came to the states decades ago in hopes of giving his family a chance at the American dream.

He rented out locations in shopping centers, but it wasn’t without issues.

While working temporary jobs, Cervantes met a man who would change his life. The man gave him recipes that would sustain him and his family for generations to come.

Now, the community can taste those recipes inside the family’s bakery.

The bakery’s owners make everything from scratch, paying homage to their culture.

Cervantes said he is living his dreams and hopes these recipes will be around for generations to come.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.