PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte

The bakery’s owners make everything from scratch, paying homage to their culture.
By Faith Alford
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family-owned bakery 20 years in the making recently opened in east Charlotte.

Along Central Avenue near Sharon Amity Road is Panaderia Odalys. The owners are expecting a busy Valentine’s Day morning.

The Cervantes family has been in the area for 20 years. When they first came to this country, they didn’t know how to speak or read English.

Still, they had a dream and just needed a little help with some key ingredients.

Store owner Augustine Cervantes came to the states decades ago in hopes of giving his family a chance at the American dream.

He rented out locations in shopping centers, but it wasn’t without issues.

While working temporary jobs, Cervantes met a man who would change his life. The man gave him recipes that would sustain him and his family for generations to come.

Now, the community can taste those recipes inside the family’s bakery.

The bakery’s owners make everything from scratch, paying homage to their culture.

Cervantes said he is living his dreams and hopes these recipes will be around for generations to come.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
Cheerwine Ale is hitting store shelves on Monday.
New ‘Cheerwine Ale’ available this week
Charlotte illegal gambling operation
CMPD seizes $95K in illegal gambling operations at 2 arcades
Travis James Bennett, 30, was charged.
Rowan Sheriff: Breaking and entering call results in firearm taken from felon
Brandon Hynson was arrested following a deadly shooting over the weekend in Pineville.
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting in Pineville arrested, police say

Latest News

Two CMPD officers are talking about saving a woman from jumping off the Sugar Creek Bridge...
‘She offered to take our hand’: Officers reflect on talking woman off Sugar Creek Bridge
Four East Carteret High School students were among eight people killed on February 13, 2022
‘Young Waterfowlers’ Day’ honors students killed in Carteret County plane crash
The memorial took place Saturday afternoon at the same spot that Ethan Rivera was shot on Feb....
‘He was powerful’: Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death
Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death