Gastonia Police dealing with burglary false alarm problems

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Gastonia’s police chief proposed a new idea to city leaders after saying the vast majority of the department’s security alarm calls are false.

When a burglar threatens to break in, security alarms can be the first line of defense.

In Gastonia, police currently respond to each alarm that goes off. But what if it goes off by mistake?

Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard says between 94% and 99% of the alarm calls officers responded to were false.

Conard says these false alarm calls deplete the department’s resources, at a time when staffing is already short.

“While we’re spending this time and resources responding to these false alarms where no crime has occurred, then there’s other efforts that we could be doing in the community to prevent other types of crime,” Conard said.

Not only is it wasting officers’ time, Conard says it cost taxpayers close to $900,000 in 2021.

During Monday night’s Gastonia Public Safety Committee meeting, the chief also showed this statistic - that of nearly 5,500 calls last year, only seven were actual crimes that ended up being reported.

Conard says he has a solution; he called it a ‘verification’ system.

“So, with this method not only would your alarm have to go off, but you’d have to have an audio or video surveillance to show there’s a crime happening, or you would have to have your private company have a response before an officer comes to your door,” he said.

No officer would be deployed unless that audio and video surveillance backed up that a crime was occurring, or the security system company responded asking for help.

Tom Caune, CEO of Piedmont Security Systems, weighed in after hearing that suggestion. He said the method is more complex than it seems, and instead suggested a false alarm fine, something common in other areas.

That means if a person’s home had multiple false alarms, they’d start paying for them.

“Because when you hit them in the pocketbook, they tend to learn more,” Caune said.

Conard said the verification method has decreased burglaries by 14% in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

There was no decision Monday on exactly what will happen. The chief said he wants to have more discussions with the Gastonia City Council first.

