First Alert Weather Day: Rainy Friday morning commute

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring-like week ahead!

  • TONIGHT: Dry & mild
  • NEXT FEW DAYS: Well-above average, mainly dry
  • FRIDAY: Rainy start... Drying out by the weekend

High temperatures topped out on either side of the 70-degree mark Tuesday afternoon, which will allow for comfortable temperatures for any Valentine’s Day evening plans. Temperatures overnight will only bottom out in the low to mid 40s before we top back out in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will feature more clouds and a few sprinkles, but most of the area will stay dry.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WBTV)

Winds and temperatures will pick up by Thursday, ahead of our next cold front. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s in most locations with rain holding off until the late evening and overnight hours.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be likely for the Friday morning commute as our next cold front moves overhead. Fortunately, the severe threat will likely stay out to our west. Highs will ultimately top out in the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon but will trend cooler for the weekend.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start of cold in the upper 20s, and only reach the mid 50s by the afternoon hours. With high pressure in control, we’ll stay dry through the entire weekend with highs back in the 60s by Sunday.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

