Drivers airlifted after crash in Lancaster Co., S.C.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in Lancaster, S.C.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese confirmed the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Shiloh Unity Road.

A truck and SUV were involved, each vehicle only containing a driver without passengers. Both of the drivers were airlifted to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Jonathan Montgomery, died from his injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

