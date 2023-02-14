Chase on I-85 leads to charges for man accused in drive-by shooting in Charlotte in 2021

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 20-year-old driver accused of leading law enforcement on a chase on I-85 in Rowan County is set for a first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Dymiek Antonio Nobles was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday on I-85 by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Nobles was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, reckless driving, and improper passing on the right.

Bond was set at $170,000.

Nobles, along with Jesse Steen, was arrested in December, 2021, charged with attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharge weapon into occupied property. The charge were related to an incident that occurred at a business parking lot in Charlotte where police say shots were fired at businesses Oak Lake Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.