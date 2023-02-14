PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Four charged, cocaine, fentanyl, cash seized
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, guns and more were seized in this months-long investigation.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has released details about a major drug investigation that has just wrapped up, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs and cash.

According to Sheriff Van Shaw, over the last several weeks detectives from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office concluded three separate investigations targeting illicit fentanyl trafficking and its impact on Cabarrus County.

These investigations totaled seizures of over 24 kilograms (52.92 pounds) of fentanyl, 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of black tar heroin, 25 kilograms (55.13 pounds) of cocaine, several hundred fentanyl pills, 5 guns, and $464,550 cash.

“When you start picking up multi-kilos of product, whether it be cocaine, fentanyl, what was in those seizures, you’re talking a drug trafficking organization that was stationed here in Cabarrus County,” said Sgt. Chris Smith. “1000′s of potential deaths (would be possible) with that amount of fentanyl, over 24 grams of fentanyl.”

Juan Carlos Jasso-Sanchez of Concord was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jasso-Sanchez received a $1.5 million bond and is currently in custody at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

Ernest King III of Charlotte, NC, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. King III received a $400,000 bond and is no longer in the custody of the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

Michael Thomas of Charlotte was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a firearm by felon, three counts of possession with Intent to sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance. Thomas received a $300,000 bond and remains in custody at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

Delvaccie Douglas of Charlotte was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and simple possession of marijuana. Douglas received a $155,000 bond and remains in custody at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

These arrests highlight our continued commitment to thoroughly investigate overdose cases, street level drug sales, and transnational organized drug trafficking organizations, investigators said.

“We would like to thank the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, the Kannapolis Police Department, and our Federal Law Enforcement partners in helping us hold these people accountable for their illicit activities,” said Sheriff Shaw, adding that “the seizure of over 24 kilograms (52.9 pounds) of Fentanyl have undoubtedly saved many lives. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration website, fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine and is responsible for over 150 overdose deaths per day in the United States.”

