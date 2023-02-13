PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Young Waterfowlers’ Day’ to honor students killed in Carteret County plane crash

Four East Carteret High School students were among eight people killed on February 13, 2022(Carteret County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East community will pause Monday to honor high school students killed in a plane crash in Carteret County one year ago.

Four East Carteret High School students were among eight people killed on February 13, 2022, as the group was returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County. The Pilatus PC-12/47 plane, headed for the Beaufort airport, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

The county has declared Monday as Young Waterfowlers’ Day to honor Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd, and Kole McInnis.

A memorial service and tree planting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Atlantic Elementary School.

Students and staff at all Carteret County Schools, as well as the community, are encouraged to wear camouflage on Monday as a sign of community support and solidarity.

The National Transportation Safety Board has yet to release a final report on the crash. Just last month, the families of five victims settled a lawsuit against the owner of the plane, the companies that employed the pilot, and the pilot’s estate.

Others killed in the crash were:

  • Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot
  • Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville
  • Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level
  • Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level

