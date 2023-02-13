Warm weather continues with above average temps this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Did you love the spring-like weather Monday after a chilly, rainy Sunday? It was 10 degrees warmer than average (56) when Charlotte topped out at 66 degrees Monday afternoon.

The warmth continues into Tuesday with highs even warmer in the upper 60s in the Piedmont. The mountains will be cooler in the middle 50s for highs.

Of course, the lows will still be cold Tuesday morning dropping into the mid-30s in the Piedmont and around 30 in the mountains. Expect just a few clouds Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, it will be dry, rain-free and warm.

If you have evening plans with your Valentine, here’s how the temperatures look for Charlotte after sunset Tuesday:

6 PM - 61 degrees

8 PM - 56 degrees

10 PM - 53 degrees

Download the FREE WBTV weather app

More clouds will build in Wednesday with just a few showers possible (20%) but highs will still climb into the upper 60s.

A cold front approaches Thursday bringing warm air during the afternoon (highs in the lower 70s!) and scattered showers in the evening.

Rain will stick around overnight Thursday into Friday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday for impacts, especially during the morning commute. Once the rain moves out Friday afternoon, cooler air filters in, dropping low temperatures into the upper 20s Saturday morning. Rain becomes a wintry mix of sleet and snow in the mountains on Friday as cold air moves south with the front.

The weekend will be dry and sunny, but cooler with highs Saturday in the 50s (close to normal) and Sunday in the 60s (a few degrees warmer than normal).

Amy Sweezey

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.