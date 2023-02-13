Spring has sprung for most of the week; First Alert issued for Friday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another taste of spring is headed our way this week!

Today: Sunny & pleasant

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day: Dry & mild

First Alert Weather Day Friday: AM/Midday rain

Sunshine has returned for today with high temperatures much warmer than the weekend in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall cold to the middle 30s.

More comfortable and dry weather will continue into Tuesday – perfect for any Valentine’s Day plans with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will only fall to the middle 40s.

Next three days (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will continue to stay warm this week peaking Thursday with highs in the 70s. There will be a slim chance for a shower come Wednesday with better rain chances in store late Thursday into Friday.

Friday looks wet, especially during the morning and midday hours with a drying trend by the evening.

Long range futurecast (First Alert Weather)

This weekend will feature sunshine with cooler temperatures.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

