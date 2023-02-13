Rowan Sheriff: Breaking and entering call results in firearm taken from felon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies responding to a breaking and entering call in Rowan County say they recovered a gun that was in possession of a convicted felon.

According to the report, deputies responded to the call on Bringle Ferry Road on Monday morning. When deputies came into contact with the suspect, now identified as Travis James Bennett, 30, they say they found drug paraphernalia in plain view in his vehicle, along with a handgun they say was located in the seat under his leg.

Deputies also say they discovered that Bennett was a convicted felon and had outstanding warrants. Bennett was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, felony larceny from Mecklenburg County, and three counts of felony probation violation from Stanly County.

“Great to see another firearm taken out of the hands of a felon and off the streets,” the Rowan Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. “Great job to the deputies involved.”

Bennett has a lengthy criminal record that includes larceny, possession of stolen goods, resisting police, and driving with a revoked license in Stanly County. In Davidson County he has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. In Montgomery County he was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle. In Cabarrus he has past charges for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bennett is now in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $45,000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.