PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.(Animal Rescue League of El Paso)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A dog who escaped her new owners in Texas ran back to the animal shelter she was adopted from, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in,” the shelter said.

Staff rushed to the shelter in the middle of the night to help Bailey. They put her in the kennel she used to call home for so long.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the shelter wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how Bailey evaded her new owners, but the shelter said she was successfully reunited with her forever family.

To ease any concerns, the shelter also said they are “very confident that Bailey is well cared for and loved,” and they plan to stay in touch with Bailey’s family.

“So happy that she’s home safe,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
A heavy police presence is currently parked on the Billy Graham Parkway.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
Road issues will be confined to the mountains, where snow chances will pick up late Sunday...
Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow
CMPD is conducting a death investigation in the 9800 block of Coriander Court.
CMPD investigating accidental shooting after juvenile killed at east Charlotte home

Latest News

Thirteen-year-old Humphrey Morton has regained his eyesight after losing it due to a rare...
Hornets fan regains vision after virus, makes trans-Atlantic trip to see hero LaMelo Ball
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s ‘rampage’ in NYC leaves 8 hurt, police say
Charlotte illegal gambling operation
CMPD seizes $95K in illegal gambling operations at 2 arcades