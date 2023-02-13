Rain returns Thursday night after a nice, warm stretch of weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is building in now and will provide sunshine today with a nice, mild afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Today : Plenty of sunshine, pleasantly mild

Midweek : Unseasonably warm again

Thursday PM-Friday AM: Rain returns

FIRST ALERT: Rain out, sunshine back in...and milder afternoon readings as well. Nice day today & there's another warming trend in the #CLT-area forecast this week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EAmOksStR1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 13, 2023

It’ll be clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunshine early on Valentine’s Day will give way to a few more clouds during the afternoon, but the day and evening will be dry. Highs will make a run into the mid to upper 60s and evening readings will be in the 50s.

A weak disturbance will throw more clouds our way Wednesday but the risk of rain will remain low. Afternoon readings midweek will hold in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Following a cold & damp weekend, the week ahead will feature another jump-up for the #CLT area with afternoon temperatures running way above the mid-February norm. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3O0Y6b4s9f — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 13, 2023

Thursday will start dry and end with showers, but not before high temperatures rise into the low to middle 70s. Based on the latest guidance, showers - maybe even a couple of thunderstorms - are likely Thursday night through midday Friday in advance of our next front.

I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute will be impacted.

The next FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the #CLT area comes Friday. The rain will start late Thursday, continue Thursday night & end by midday Friday. The morning commute Friday is probably a greatest impact time, so you may want to allow a little extra time. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/BwOk2i1NAP — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 13, 2023

The rain will quickly clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll probably stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cooler temps, mainly in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

