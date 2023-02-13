PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain returns Thursday night after a nice, warm stretch of weather

It’ll be clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower to middle 30s.
Thursday will start dry and end with showers.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is building in now and will provide sunshine today with a nice, mild afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

  • Today: Plenty of sunshine, pleasantly mild
  • Midweek: Unseasonably warm again
  • Thursday PM-Friday AM: Rain returns

Sunshine early on Valentine’s Day will give way to a few more clouds during the afternoon, but the day and evening will be dry. Highs will make a run into the mid to upper 60s and evening readings will be in the 50s.

A weak disturbance will throw more clouds our way Wednesday but the risk of rain will remain low. Afternoon readings midweek will hold in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will start dry and end with showers, but not before high temperatures rise into the low to middle 70s. Based on the latest guidance, showers - maybe even a couple of thunderstorms - are likely Thursday night through midday Friday in advance of our next front.

I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute will be impacted.

The rain will quickly clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll probably stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cooler temps, mainly in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

