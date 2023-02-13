New ‘Cheerwine Ale’ available this week

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
It’s a collaboration between Cheerwine and NoDa Brewing Company.
This collaboration has been brewing since last year, when Cheerwine and NoDa began working on the idea for the ale.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s been 106 years since Cheerwine was created right here in North Carolina.

Amid the sugar shortage of 1917, a man named L.D. Peeler wanted to create his own soft drink.

Peeler gave it the name Cheerwine because of its bright red color and cheery disposition.

By the 1950s, we got the first Cheerwine vending machine and a bottle cost just 5 cents.

After the turn of the century, we got Cheerwine ice cream, Cheerwine doughnuts and special versions of the beloved beverage.

Now we celebrate the drink every year with the Cheerwine Festival in where else but Salisbury.

Soon, there will be a new way to enjoy this local favorite.

Cheerwine Ale will be part of NoDa Brewing Company’s year-round lineup.

Cheerwine and NoDa Brewing Company tested several styles of beer before landing on a wheat ale. This style complements the Cheerwine flavor the best.

Joy Ritchie Harper is the vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. Jacob Virgil is the director of strategic development for NoDa Brewing. They joined us to talk about this tasty collaboration!

