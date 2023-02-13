Man charged with having gun on Catawba College campus
Incident triggered shelter-in-place order early Sunday morning
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with having a gun on the campus of Catawba College, pointing it at someone, and pulling a fire alarm.
The incident happened on Sunday morning just before 3:00 a.m. at Woodson Hall, according to Catawba College officials.
On Monday morning charges were filed by Salisbury Police against John Milton Thomas, 22, for assault by pointing a gun, having a weapon on a school campus, false fire alarm. Thomas was jailed under a bond of $5000.
Police have confirmed that a second suspect is being sought.
Thomas is not a Catawba College student, according to school officials.
Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Monday.
