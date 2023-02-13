PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged with having gun on Catawba College campus

Incident triggered shelter-in-place order early Sunday morning
John Milton Thomas, 22, was charged.
John Milton Thomas, 22, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with having a gun on the campus of Catawba College, pointing it at someone, and pulling a fire alarm.

The incident happened on Sunday morning just before 3:00 a.m. at Woodson Hall, according to Catawba College officials.

Original story: Report of person with gun on Catawba College campus triggers shelter-in-place order

On Monday morning charges were filed by Salisbury Police against John Milton Thomas, 22, for assault by pointing a gun, having a weapon on a school campus, false fire alarm. Thomas was jailed under a bond of $5000.

Police have confirmed that a second suspect is being sought.

Thomas is not a Catawba College student, according to school officials.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
A heavy police presence is currently parked on the Billy Graham Parkway.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Road issues will be confined to the mountains, where snow chances will pick up late Sunday...
Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

Latest News

A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records footage of car being keyed
Dr. Laticia Godette, owner of Ottendorf Laboratories, presented the college with a check for...
Livingstone College secures $7M for upgrades to residence halls
The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real...
Chick-fil-A begins testing new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston
Fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex contained