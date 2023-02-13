PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews called to apartment fire in northeast Charlotte

A WBTV crew could smell smoke on the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire was at an apartment complex on Wexford Meadows Lane. That’s near the Intersection of Interstate 485 and University City Boulevard.

Crews said smoke was showing when they arrived.

Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out.

Roughly 15 minutes later, first responders had contained the fire.

Residents of the complex were standing out in the parking lot, although it’s uncertain how many had to be evacuated due to the fire call.

