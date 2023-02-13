PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

College Board says Florida officials’ claims about African American AP course are ‘slander’

College Board
The College Board is responding to the backlash over its African American AP course.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The College Board is calling out Florida officials over the recent banning of a new Advanced Placement African American studies course.

In a statement, the board admitted it made mistakes in the rollout of the course but said the dialogue over the issue has moved from healthy debate to misinformation.

The College Board also said it should have immediately denounced what they called the Florida Department of Education’s “slander” that the course “lacks educational value.”

“Our failure to raise our voice betrayed Black scholars everywhere and those who have long toiled to build this remarkable field,” it said.

Additionally, the board said claims that they were in frequent dialogue with Florida about the content of AP African American studies were false and politically motivated.

“We were naive not to announce Florida’s rejection of the course when FDOE first notified us on September 23, 2022, in a letter entitled “CB Letter AP Africain [sic] Studies.” This letter, like all written communications we received from Florida, contained no explanation of the rejection. Instead, Florida invited us to call them if we had any questions,” the board’s statement said.

It said phone calls to the state did little to clarify the matter, as the concerns stated included “vague, uninformed questions like, ‘What does the word ‘intersectionality’ mean?’ and ‘Does the course promote Black Panther thinking?’”

The College Board said a second letter from the state included “inflated rhetoric and posturing” and the statement that the course “lacks educational value,”

Florida officials last month objected to some of the authors and topics, including Black queer studies and Black feminism, that were initially part of the course.

Those authors and topics were not included when in the official framework released this month.

The board also denied claims the course was influenced by political pressure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
A heavy police presence is currently parked on the Billy Graham Parkway.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
Road issues will be confined to the mountains, where snow chances will pick up late Sunday...
Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge orders partial release of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors face despair as rescues wane
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory...
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works
A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German...
German ballet director suspended after feces attack