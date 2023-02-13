PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD seizes $95K in illegal gambling operations at 2 arcades

The arcades are located at 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5755 North Tryon Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department executed search warrants at two fish table arcades in Charlotte for an illegal gambling investigation.

The arcades are located at 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5755 North Tryon Street.

When police served the warrants on Feb. 10, both locations were open and patrons were actively gambling inside. Armed security guards who were not licensed to perform were present at each location.

Approximately $95,000 was seized between the two locations and more than 170 gambling machines were disabled.

Two misdemeanor warrants were served for individuals unrelated to illegal gambling. Both security guards were charged with providing armed security without a license.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing and more charges are pending.

Also Read: Suspects surrender after deadly stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

