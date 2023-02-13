PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple, bringing many to tears

Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.(Godofredo A. Vasquez | AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57, standing alone on the field accompanied by only his electric guitar as he sang “The Star Spangled Banner” moments before the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff to the Philadelphia Eagles to start the game.

Dressed simply in smooth black denim and sunglasses, with neatly combed hair instead of his signature feathered cowboy hat, he sang the anthem as a plaintive ballad, picking it up to rock only briefly as he delivered the final lines “banner yet wave” and “land of the free!”

His anthem felt slow, but it clocked in at 2 minutes, 2 seconds, under the 2 minutes, 5 seconds predicted by oddsmakers. But it was more than 10 seconds longer than last year’s sung by another country star, Mickey Guyton.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce both had tears in their eyes during Stapleton’s emotional performance.

As the eight-time Grammy winner sang, “CODA” star Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar, signed the anthem lyrics.

OTHER ANTHEMS

Before Stapleton’s anthem, “Abbot Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Wearing a flowing red velvet gown, Ralph began the song dubbed the Black national anthem as a reflective ballad, and it became a soaring hymn as it went on, with military-style drums joining her and a choir dressed all in white chiming in behind her on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

And R&B legend Babyface delivered “America the Beautiful” as a soulful folk song, playing an acoustic guitar painted with an American flag and blue flowers as he stood alone on the field. A backing track with drum machines and singers kicked in before he was done.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
A heavy police presence is currently parked on the Billy Graham Parkway.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
Road issues will be confined to the mountains, where snow chances will pick up late Sunday...
Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge orders partial release of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors face despair as rescues wane
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory...
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works
A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German...
German ballet director suspended after feces attack