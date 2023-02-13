Charlotte leaders vote to restructure city government

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council voted 6-4 on changing its form of government during Monday night’s meeting.

That includes how long the mayor and council members serve, as well as adding a district.

It’s an idea that’s come together over the last couple of years and council members are expected to approve putting the restructuring to a public vote.

The plan will be to put a referendum on the November ballot that would lengthen the terms for mayor and city council from two years to four.

It will also stagger election terms so not all council members are up for election at once.

Charlotte city leaders also want to add an eighth district and remove an “at-large” seat.

Current at-large members are against that idea because it makes their election more precarious.

However, by not removing an at-large seat, it creates an even number of council members, meaning more possible tie votes requiring the mayor to cast a tie-breaking vote.

After Monday night’s vote, the city council will hold a public hearing on March 13.

The four-year terms won’t go into effect until 2025.

