Charlotte leaders to consider restructuring city government

It's an idea that's come together over the last couple of years and council members are expected to approve putting the restructuring to a public vote.
That includes how long the mayor and council members serve, as well as adding a district.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council is set to vote on changing its form of government during Monday night’s meeting.

That includes how long the mayor and council members serve, as well as adding a district.

It’s an idea that’s come together over the last couple of years and council members are expected to approve putting the restructuring to a public vote.

The plan would be to put a referendum on the November ballot that would lengthen the terms for mayor and city council from two years to four.

It would also stagger election terms so not all council members are up for election at once.

Charlotte city leaders also want to add an eighth district and remove an “at-large” seat.

Current at-large members are against that idea because it makes their election more precarious.

However, by not removing an at-large seat, it creates an even number of council members, meaning more possible tie votes requiring the mayor to cast a tie-breaking vote.

After Monday night’s vote, the city council will hold a public hearing on March 13.

If voters ultimately approve the plan, the four-year terms wouldn’t go into effect until 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

