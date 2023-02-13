PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Barney relaunch is in the works, Mattel announced

By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The iconic purple dinosaur is getting a relaunch, Mattel, Inc. announced Monday. The company said it will bring back the Barney franchise via television, film and YouTube.

Mattel also plans to launch a full range of kids’ products including toys, books and clothing, in addition to accessories for adult fans featuring the classic Barney.

The new animated series is set to debut globally in 2024, Mattel said in a news release.

“Created for preschool kids, the series will feature the ubiquitous purple dinosaur and friends, introducing new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community and encouragement,” the news release said.

The Barney relaunch is part of Mattel’s strategy to mine its portfolio and bring back classic franchises.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel.

“We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products and experiences.”

Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager, said the new series will reflect the world kids are living in today in an effort to inspire the next generation to listen, care and dream big.

