York County deputies searching for missing 9-year-old boy with autism

Mark Rogin
Mark Rogin(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing nine-year-old boy with autism.

According to deputies, Mark Rogin was last seen in front of Lake Wylie Christian Assembly at 5766 Charlotte Highway around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Rogin was wearing a red polo shirt and black pants. He is autistic and has ADHD. If he’s approached by a stranger, he will run away, deputies say.

Please call 911 right away if spotted.

Rogin is 4-foot-10, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

