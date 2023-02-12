PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Report of person with gun on Catawba College campus triggers shelter-in-place order

No shots fired or injuries reported, according to officials
The incident was reported at Woodson Hall early Sunday morning.
The incident was reported at Woodson Hall early Sunday morning.(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place order for students early on Sunday morning after students told Catawba Public Safety officers that a visitor to the campus who “brandished a firearm” during a fire alarm.

In a notification to the campus, Dean of Students Dr. Jared Tice said that the incident began just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday when someone pulled a fire alarm in Woodson Hall.

“Upon arrival, information was reported to Public Safety the alarm was pulled by two non-students who gained access to the building with assistance from two Catawba students,” Dr. Tice wrote. “The alarm was pulled so students would exit their rooms. The reports are one of the non-students brandished a firearm on the third floor of Woodson Hall while students were exiting.”

No shots were fired and there no injuries, Tice said.

“It was reported both non-students exited the building and campus immediately,” Tice added. “The College sent a Shelter in Place notice to campus at 3:05 am using our CatawbAlerts system.”

Salisbury Police responded to the campus, along with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Tice said that police and public safety officers completed a sweep of the campus and did not locate the visitors.

“Once this was completed, the College provided an All Clear notice at 4:17 am. The Salisbury Police Department is investigating the incident,” Tice added. “Additionally, the Office of Student Conduct is investigating any student involvement in this situation. At the time of this report, the non-students involved in this incident are not in police custody.”

Officials urged anyone with any information pertinent to the investigation, to contact the Salisbury Police Department directly at 704-638-5340.

“You will see increased car patrol from both SPD and the Sherriff’s Office today as a precautionary safety measure. Lastly, if this event personally impacts you, please contact our mental health counseling and/or our chaplain services on campus for support,” Tice wrote.

Woodson Hall is the largest of 14 residence halls on the Catawba College campus and houses 187 students.

