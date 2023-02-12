PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow

Sunday morning started off with cold rain for most, and a wintry mix in portions of the mountains.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 12 a.m. Monday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day as an upper-level low works its way over the region.

  • TODAY: Mountain snow, cold rain for the rest of the area
  • NEXT FEW DAYS: Warming back up! Dry
  • END OF WEEK: Another chance for rain, few storms

Sunday morning started off with cold rain for most, and a wintry mix in portions of the mountains. This has allowed a glaze of ice to develop on elevated surfaces in some of our higher-elevation communities. As the low moves overhead later today, a transition to snow in the mountains is likely.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties until midnight tonight as a glaze of ice and several inches of snow are expected.

Significant snowfall accumulation is expected in the mountain counties on Sunday.
Significant snowfall accumulation is expected in the mountain counties on Sunday.(Source: WBTV)

In the Piedmont, temperatures will remain well-above freezing as anticipated, which will keep rain the likely precipitation type. Although a few flakes could mix in this afternoon/early evening, it won’t amount to much of anything.

The road impacts will be confined to higher elevations. Winds and precipitation chances will wind down once the low exits the area to the northeast late this evening.

Our winter-like conditions will be short-lived, however, as we are back to the 60s and 70s this upcoming week! Highs will top out in the 60s Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with dry conditions expected area-wide. This is great news for any Valentine’s Day plans you may have.

Another system approaches the area from the west by the end of the week, increasing our rain chances once again late Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
A SWAT Team was on scene assisting officers in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
futurecast
Rain and snow to move in this evening, overnight as temperatures drop off
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

Latest News

First Alert Feb. 12 forecast
Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow
First Alert 11 p.m. forecast for Feb. 11
First Alert 11 p.m. forecast for Feb. 11
Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg County; wintry mix in the mountains
futurecast
Rain and snow to move in this evening, overnight as temperatures drop off