Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day as an upper-level low works its way over the region.

TODAY: Mountain snow, cold rain for the rest of the area

NEXT FEW DAYS: Warming back up! Dry

END OF WEEK: Another chance for rain, few storms

Sunday morning started off with cold rain for most, and a wintry mix in portions of the mountains. This has allowed a glaze of ice to develop on elevated surfaces in some of our higher-elevation communities. As the low moves overhead later today, a transition to snow in the mountains is likely.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties until midnight tonight as a glaze of ice and several inches of snow are expected.

Significant snowfall accumulation is expected in the mountain counties on Sunday. (Source: WBTV)

In the Piedmont, temperatures will remain well-above freezing as anticipated, which will keep rain the likely precipitation type. Although a few flakes could mix in this afternoon/early evening, it won’t amount to much of anything.

The road impacts will be confined to higher elevations. Winds and precipitation chances will wind down once the low exits the area to the northeast late this evening.

⚠️ It's a cold, wet, & windy Sunday!



Our winter-like conditions will be short-lived, however, as we are back to the 60s and 70s this upcoming week! Highs will top out in the 60s Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with dry conditions expected area-wide. This is great news for any Valentine’s Day plans you may have.

Another system approaches the area from the west by the end of the week, increasing our rain chances once again late Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

