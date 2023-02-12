Precipitation chances wind down ahead of mostly sunny start to workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds to our west, warm and pleasant conditions will return to the Carolinas to kick off the week. By Thursday and Friday, chances for rain will return in forecast as we track a cold front moving through the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, dry and warmer.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, stray shower possible.

Chances for rain and all other precipitation types will wind down as the upper low moves up the east coast. Overnight, expect gradual clearing with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to 30s in Charlotte.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

We will rebound nicely on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Tuesday also looks to be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

For the middle of the week, another system will bring chances for rain to our area on Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 60s. Thursday will also be warmer with chances for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder; highs will climb into the lower 70s.

On Friday morning, there will also be a chance for scattered showers, otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. The outlook for next weekend looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

