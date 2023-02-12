PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Precipitation chances wind down ahead of mostly sunny start to workweek

Chances for rain and all other precipitation types will wind down this evening.
After a cold and dreary weekend, Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds to our west, warm and pleasant conditions will return to the Carolinas to kick off the week. By Thursday and Friday, chances for rain will return in forecast as we track a cold front moving through the mid-Mississippi Valley.

  • Monday: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, dry and warmer.
  • Wednesday: Increasing clouds, stray shower possible.

Chances for rain and all other precipitation types will wind down as the upper low moves up the east coast. Overnight, expect gradual clearing with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to 30s in Charlotte.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

We will rebound nicely on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Tuesday also looks to be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

For the middle of the week, another system will bring chances for rain to our area on Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 60s. Thursday will also be warmer with chances for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder; highs will climb into the lower 70s.

On Friday morning, there will also be a chance for scattered showers, otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. The outlook for next weekend looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
A SWAT Team was on scene assisting officers in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

Latest News

Precipitation chances wind down ahead of mostly sunny start to workweek
Precipitation chances wind down ahead of mostly sunny start to workweek
Road issues will be confined to the mountains, where snow chances will pick up late Sunday...
Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow
First Alert Feb. 12 forecast
Rain for the metro area, mountains expecting accumulating snow
First Alert 11 p.m. forecast for Feb. 11
First Alert 11 p.m. forecast for Feb. 11