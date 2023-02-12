PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

The incident happened near Westmont Drive in southwest Charlotte.
A heavy police presence is currently parked on the Billy Graham Parkway.
A heavy police presence is currently parked on the Billy Graham Parkway.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive.

A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around the roadway median.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
A SWAT Team was on scene assisting officers in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

Latest News

The incident was reported at Woodson Hall early Sunday morning.
Report of person with gun on Catawba College campus triggers shelter-in-place order
Mark Rogin
York County deputies locate missing 9-year-old boy with autism
A crash at i-85 South and Graham Street is causing significant delays.
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte
The memorial took place Saturday afternoon at the same spot that Ethan Rivera was shot on Feb....
‘He was powerful’: Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death