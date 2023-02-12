Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive.

A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around the roadway median.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.