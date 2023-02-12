PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back more familiar faces.

The Panthers announced that Dom Capers, who served as the team’s first head coach from 1995-98, has been added to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers coached Reich in 1995 when the Panthers broke into the league as an expansion team.

The team has also hired Josh McCown, who spent two seasons as a Panthers quarterback, as their new quarterbacks coach, and Peter Hansen as the their linebackers coach. Hansen worked last season with the Denver Broncos under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The 72-year-old Capers brings a wealth of experience to Reich’s staff.

He earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 1996, leading the Panthers to a 12-4 record and a trip to the NFC championship. He was fired after four seasons, and went on to coach another expansion team, the Houston Texans.

Capers won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers. He’s also served as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Capers spent the past four seasons as a senior adviser in Jacksonville, Minnesota, Detroit and Denver. Last season he worked alongside Evero, and the Broncos finished seventh in the league in defense.

The addition of Capers is likely another sign of the Panthers moving to a 3-4 defense.

McCown, 43, spent 16 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback.

He served as a backup quarterback for the Panthers in 2008 and 2009, and also coached high school football in the Charlotte area. He interviewed last season for the Houston Texans head coaching job despite never having served as an NFL assistant coach.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a south Charlotte crash.
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
An Ashley Park Elementary School teacher is accused of physically and verbally abusing an...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP award ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday,...
AP source: 49ers hire Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL...
Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator
FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during an NFL preseason football game...
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers