One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said.

The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A WBTV crew on the scene spotted several evidence markers on the ground.

Medic confirmed one person died in the shooting. According to Pineville Police, it is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

