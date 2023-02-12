One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville
The victim’s name was not immediately available.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said.
The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
A WBTV crew on the scene spotted several evidence markers on the ground.
Medic confirmed one person died in the shooting. According to Pineville Police, it is being investigated as a homicide.
