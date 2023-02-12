PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said.

The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A WBTV crew on the scene spotted several evidence markers on the ground.

Medic confirmed one person died in the shooting. According to Pineville Police, it is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

