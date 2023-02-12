PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘He was powerful’: Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It was one year ago that Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot on the job in uptown Charlotte.

He died the next day, sparking a conversation about driver safety.

Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus(Family Photo)

On Saturday afternoon, the community came together at the corner of West Trade and North Graham streets to remember Rivera’s life.

It’s the same spot he was shot on Feb. 11, 2022, while driving in uptown Charlotte.

“Ethan was a good man. You know, he was powerful. He was a softie at heart, you know, and I miss him tremendously,” his mother, Sylvia Rivera, said.

Since the shooting, the community has wrapped its arms around her family. CATS bus drivers have also been vocal, demanding changes.

On a cloudy Saturday, balloons were released. They were black, representing Rivera in death; white, for his life; and blue, representing the CATS family.

Doves were also set free, flying to the skies, and Rivera’s mother was given a bracelet.

“You know, he was my firstborn. There’s nothing that’s going to take the place of that in my heart. And, you know, sometimes I’m good. And I have moments where I lose it, because I still don’t understand why,” Sylvia Rivera said.

Darian Thavychith is the man accused of murdering Ethan Rivera. He is scheduled to be in court on March 2.

Since Rivera’s death, CATS has also reiterated its policies and changes to keep drivers safe.

