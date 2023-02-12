PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg County; wintry mix in the mountains

As of 4:40 a.m., winds are gusting up to around 30 mph and the upper-level low is just to the southwest.
The advisory was issued early Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County Sunday morning as rain continues across the area with a wintry mix in the mountains.

That advisory goes until 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

In the mountain communities, ice has accumulated on powerlines and elevated surfaces in downtown Blowing Rock.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 12 a.m. Monday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

