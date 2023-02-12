Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg County; wintry mix in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County Sunday morning as rain continues across the area with a wintry mix in the mountains.

That advisory goes until 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

As of 4:40 a.m., winds are gusting up to around 30 mph and the upper-level low is just to the southwest.

In the mountain communities, ice has accumulated on powerlines and elevated surfaces in downtown Blowing Rock.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 12 a.m. Monday.

Ice has accumulated on powerlines & elevated surfaces in Downtown Blowing Rock (https://t.co/4rqnItOJNw)...



A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for Ashe, Watauga, & Avery Counties until midnight tonight. #ncwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/uNZG8hF2iL — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) February 12, 2023

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

