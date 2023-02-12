Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte
First responders said there are significant delays in the area.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 85 in Charlotte.
According to Charlotte Fire, the crash happened on I-85 South at Graham Street.
All southbound lanes of I-85 are closed momentarily due to operations and traffic is being diverted off the interstate.
First responders said there are significant delays in the area. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m.
There’s no immediate information on possible injuries in this crash.
