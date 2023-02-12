CMPD investigating accidental shooting after juvenile killed at east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an accidental shooting that killed a juvenile in east Charlotte on Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. inside a home in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, which is in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road.

The male victim was not the shooter, according to police, and appeared to have been playing video games when the shooting occurred.

Officers are not searching for any suspects.

Law enforcement will confer with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges should be filed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

