PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD investigating accidental shooting after juvenile killed at east Charlotte home

The investigation is happening in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road.
CMPD is conducting a death investigation in the 9800 block of Coriander Court.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an accidental shooting that killed a juvenile in east Charlotte on Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. inside a home in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, which is in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road.

The male victim was not the shooter, according to police, and appeared to have been playing video games when the shooting occurred.

Officers are not searching for any suspects.

Law enforcement will confer with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges should be filed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
A SWAT Team was on scene assisting officers in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

Latest News

CMPD investigating accidental shooting after juvenile killed at east Charlotte home
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
Sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordance Disposal Group 2 recovered debris from the Chinese...
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
A heavy police presence is currently parked on the Billy Graham Parkway.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway