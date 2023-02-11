Seniors to return to living facility after more than a month away due to burst pipe

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors wanted answers after a burst water pipe forced some Mecklenburg County seniors out of their apartments for more than a month.

After WBTV reached out Friday, the company that owns Holiday Willow Grove, Holiday by Atria, and Mecklenburg County said they would expedite the review and repair process.

Holiday by Atria said they will welcome back the majority of residents by next week.

The apartment complex said freezing weather caused the pipe break during Christmastime.

They told residents in an email earlier this week they had to wait for a return date until after the County Code Enforcement Agency needs to review architectural drawings before moving forward.

In the meantime, apartment owners like Richard Horn were getting restless.

“It’s a little bit lonesome,” Horn said.

“He said that he wished God would just come and take him because he was just so bored and depressed ‘cause he never got out of his room,” Horn’s concerned daughter, Linda said.

Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement said Friday they assigned this high priority and were only “contacted about the issue in late January.”

However, Holiday by Atria said they were in touch with local officials the first week of January.

Despite the delay, they assured the majority of people can get back home within a week or so.

