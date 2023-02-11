Rain and snow to move in this evening, overnight as temperatures drop off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A complex storm system will bring cooler temperatures, rain, and some snow to the mountains today through Sunday. Once this system pushes out, sunshine and mild temperatures will return for the start of the workweek.

First Alert Weather Day Today: PM rain, cooler.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, (mtn. snow) chilly.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Most of today will be cloudy, breezy, and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Later this evening, rain moves in from the south and continues overnight; expect lows in the 30s.

Sunday afternoon Futurecast. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

By Sunday morning, rain will change over to snow; 3-6 inches of snow can be expected in the mountains (higher elevations 6+ inches) with little to no snow accumulation in Charlotte.

Weekend rainfall totals will range from 1-2+ inches in the Charlotte area. Along with the precipitation, winds will gust between 30-40 mph, and high temperatures will remain cold in the 30s and 40s.

The rain and wintry conditions will come to an end by Sunday night giving way to partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures in the 30s.

On Monday and Tuesday, drier air will begin to spread across the Carolinas. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on both days.

By midweek, another system will bring chances for rain to our area on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 60s. Thursday will also be warmer with chances for scattered showers in the afternoon; highs will climb into the lower 70s.

On Friday, there will also be a chance for scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

