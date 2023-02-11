PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near Brookshire Boulevard.
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 on Saturday morning.
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 on Saturday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard.

Medic said one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A WBTV crew at the scene could see the truck tipped over on its side, right before reaching the Brookshire Boulevard bridge that crosses over the interstate. A second vehicle could also be seen with heavy damage to the front.

The roadway was expected to reopen around 10 a.m., but has not yet done so.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

