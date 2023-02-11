PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

North Carolina hits 15 3s, beats Clemson 91-71

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, left, has his shot blocked by North Carolina forward Leaky Black...
Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, left, has his shot blocked by North Carolina forward Leaky Black (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love hit a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina beat Clemson 91-71 on Saturday.

Bacot posted his 15th double-double of the season and 64th of his career as the Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Davis added four 3-pointers and 17 points. North Carolina made a season-high tying 15 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 48% overall.

PJ Hall scored 18 points, Chase Hunter added 15 but on 3-of-16 shooting and Brevin Galloway added 10 for the Tigers (18-7, 10-4), who lost their third straight and dropped out of a first-place tie. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson had an early 3-pointer to go over 1,000 career points but that was all he got, taking just two shots in 32 minutes against the defense of Leaky Black.

Bacot restored a double-digit lead with the first basket of the second half and the Tar Heels, hitting eight of their first nine shots, built a 19-point bulge with the aid of four 3-pointers, two from Love. The lead remained in double figures and reached 25 with 6:23 to go after an 11-0 run that included 3-pointers by Puff Johnson, Love and Davis.

Love scored 12 points in the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers that boosted North Carolina into a 22-17 lead. Bacot had 10 points and nine rebounds and the Tar Heels led 42-33 at halftime.

North Carolina is host to Miami on Monday. Clemson is host to Florida State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a south Charlotte crash.
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
An Ashley Park Elementary School teacher is accused of physically and verbally abusing an...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) takes in a pass as Charlotte Hornets center Mark...
Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Hornets 119-105
Franklin’s 23 carry No. 8 Virginia past Duke in OT 69-62
Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team debuts new car on track