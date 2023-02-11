Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, first responders located the woman, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Brandi Deal, died due to her injuries.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Related: Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.