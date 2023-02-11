PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County

The 41-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Morganton.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Morganton.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, first responders located the woman, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Brandi Deal, died due to her injuries.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Related: Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a south Charlotte crash.
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
An Ashley Park Elementary School teacher is accused of physically and verbally abusing an...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school

Latest News

Carson Dennis Tate III
18-year-old arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside in Statesville
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 on Saturday morning.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team debuts new car on track
As an undergraduate at North Carolina State University, Grace Hodge found new passion exploring...
Salisbury student devoted to Cystic Fibrosis research