Authorities responding to SWAT situation in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team is currently responding to an active scene in north Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the situation is being held in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.

Roads in the area are blocked off and drivers are encouraged to avoid the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

