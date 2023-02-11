PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Authorities responding to SWAT situation in north Charlotte

The scene is just off of Old Statesville Road on Twin Brook Drive.
A SWAT Team is currently assisting officers in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team is currently responding to an active scene in north Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the situation is being held in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.

Roads in the area are blocked off and drivers are encouraged to avoid the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

