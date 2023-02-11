Anna Kanode joins Town of Spencer staff as Town Clerk

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Anna Kanode will join the Town of Spencer as its new Town Clerk on February 13. She brings over eight years of professional in a variety of administrative, customer service, and public programming roles, most recently as an administrative assistant at Livingstone College.

In North Carolina, municipal clerks are the only statutorily required position for all local governments. In addition to key duties of supporting the Board of Aldermen and serving as the custodian of all town records, the Town Clerk in Spencer works to enhance the Town’s outreach capabilities, provides human resources support to Town staff, and supervises the Town library staff.

“I am excited to begin my role as Spencer’s Town Clerk,” said Kanode. “I’m most looking forward to the opportunity to give back to the community and help make life more enjoyable for those who live, work, learn, play, or visit in our Town.”

Kanode was selected through a competitive search process. Town Manager Peter Franzese and the selection panel were impressed by her background, demonstrated understanding of the role, and ability to excel in her duties. “We are excited for Anna to join our team here in Spencer,” he said. “Her varied educational and professional background has well prepared her for this key position on our staff, and we look forward to her contributions.”

After growing up in the Greensboro area, Kanode spent about eight years in New York City before returning to North Carolina in 2019. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from New York University and a master of professional studies in arts and cultural management from Pratt Institute.

Her work experience includes several years as an administrative professional, a variety of customer service positions, and a seasonal opportunity as a public programming assistant for the Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership in New York City. In this role, she was responsible for organizing community events and programs for sister not-for-profit, private management companies that operate three park spaces and a business improvement district in New York City.

Kanode resides in Spencer with her fiancé and two rescued cats, Sadie and Callie. Her personal interests include true crime, psychology, musicals, scary movies, Civil War history and historical fiction, WWI and WWII history, learning about other cultures, learning random science facts, equality, animal rights, old cars, and coffee. Hobbies include playing computer, card, and board games, learning different arts and crafts, and solving puzzles such as word searches, sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles.

