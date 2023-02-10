PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say

No children were on board at the time.
Nicolas Trey Hubbard
Nicolas Trey Hubbard(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus.

No children were on board at the time.

Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus around 6:25 a.m. Friday while it was moving on Cureton Ferry Road.

Hubbard appeared to be under the influence of drugs, deputies say.

He allegedly climbed onto the roof of the bus and entered through the emergency hatch on the top.

He also took a fire extinguisher and sprayed the inside of the bus, according to deputies.

The bus driver was not injured.

Hubbard was taken into custody near Poverty Hill Lane and South Anderson Road.

He was charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus. Further charges may be pending.

[Read also: Deputies investigating death near York County roadway]

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now First Alert Weather Days. Snow is part of the forecast for...
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
An arrest has been made in the 1984 murders of Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son...
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
An Ashley Park Elementary School teacher is accused of physically and verbally abusing an...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
CMS employee David Lucas has been arrested and charged after allegedly inappropriately touching...
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

Latest News

Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were arrested in the murder of William McCarter in Lincoln Co.
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
K9 Officer Kilo with his handle, Officer Bricesen Burton.
Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members selected a search firm to find the district's next...
Search firm selected to find next Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent
Brandon Murphy
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest