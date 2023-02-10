York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say

YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus.

No children were on board at the time.

Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus around 6:25 a.m. Friday while it was moving on Cureton Ferry Road.

Hubbard appeared to be under the influence of drugs, deputies say.

He allegedly climbed onto the roof of the bus and entered through the emergency hatch on the top.

He also took a fire extinguisher and sprayed the inside of the bus, according to deputies.

The bus driver was not injured.

Hubbard was taken into custody near Poverty Hill Lane and South Anderson Road.

He was charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus. Further charges may be pending.

