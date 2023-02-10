Wet weekend ahead with snow expected in the mountains, rain showers in the east

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our week of extremes will continue as we go from spring-like warmth to chances for wintry weather in our area.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: PM rain, cooler.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, chilly.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

A complex storm system will bring cooler temperatures, rain, and some snow to the mountains over the weekend. Once this system pushes out, sunshine and mild temperatures will return for the start of the workweek.

Saturday will be wet, with precipitation moving through the area during the evening hours. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

For tonight, there will be a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s in the mountains and 40s in Charlotte.

On Saturday expect increasing clouds throughout the day with rain moving in from the south in the evening. Highs on Saturday afternoon will climb into the 50s.

In the mountains, rain will mix with snow at times on Saturday night while heavy rain falls in the Charlotte metro area.

By Sunday morning, rain will change over to snow; 3-6 inches of snow can be expected in the mountains (higher elevations 6+ inches) with little to no snow accumulation in Charlotte.

Along with the precipitation, winds will gust between 30-40 mph, and high temperatures will remain cold in the 30s and 40s.

All the rain and wintry conditions will come to an end by Sunday night giving way to partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures in the 30s.

On Monday and Tuesday, drier air will begin to spread across the Carolinas. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on both days.

By midweek, another system will bring chances for rain to our area on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 60s. Thursday will also be warmer with chances for scattered showers in the afternoon; highs will climb into the lower 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

