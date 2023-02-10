PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder.
Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were arrested in the murder of William McCarter in Lincoln Co.
Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were arrested in the murder of William McCarter in Lincoln Co.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two arrests have been made in the 2021 murder of William McCarter in Lincoln County.

Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were both charged with first-degree murder.

McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods.

[Missing man’s body found in woods near vehicle in Lincoln County, homicide investigation underway]

Lail was arrested first following an interview with deputies Thursday.

Thomas was found in Lancaster County, S.C. and taken into custody. He agreed on Friday to extradition and will be taken back to Lincoln County later in the day.

