Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two arrests have been made in the 2021 murder of William McCarter in Lincoln County.

Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were both charged with first-degree murder.

McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods.

Lail was arrested first following an interview with deputies Thursday.

Thomas was found in Lancaster County, S.C. and taken into custody. He agreed on Friday to extradition and will be taken back to Lincoln County later in the day.

