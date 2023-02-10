Slain CATS bus driver to be remembered one year after his death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Area Transit System employees are gathering to mark one year since the death of bus driver Ethan Rivera.

Rivera died after being shot while on the job on Feb. 11, 2022.

Related: ‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job

The community is invited to attend a memorial to remember Rivera. It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at the corner of West 4th and North Graham streets, where the murder happened.

Organizers say Rivera’s family will be there to speak, as well as other CATS operators who say they are still pushing for more protections for workers.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CATS bus investigations

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.