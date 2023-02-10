PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Slain CATS bus driver to be remembered one year after his death

The community is invited to attend a memorial to remember Ethan Rivera.
Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Area Transit System employees are gathering to mark one year since the death of bus driver Ethan Rivera.

Rivera died after being shot while on the job on Feb. 11, 2022.

Related: ‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job

The community is invited to attend a memorial to remember Rivera. It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at the corner of West 4th and North Graham streets, where the murder happened.

Organizers say Rivera’s family will be there to speak, as well as other CATS operators who say they are still pushing for more protections for workers.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CATS bus investigations

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now First Alert Weather Days. Snow is part of the forecast for...
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
An arrest has been made in the 1984 murders of Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son...
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte
CMS employee David Lucas has been arrested and charged after allegedly inappropriately touching...
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student
An Ashley Park Elementary School teacher is accused of physically and verbally abusing an...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
Police are involved in a standoff with a man with an axe in the area of Interstate 485 and...
I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff

Latest News

Brandon Murphy
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 15: State approaching end of financial witnesses in Murdaugh trial
Slain CATS bus driver to be remembered one year after his death
The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real...
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston