Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January.

Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to death in a car off the 3600 block of Citiside Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Trevyon Young a few hours after the murder. Police say that at the time of the crime, he was on probation and an electric monitoring device.

Both men faced the same charges.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dossett is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

