Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte

The first suspect was arrested in January.
Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier
Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January.

Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to death in a car off the 3600 block of Citiside Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Trevyon Young a few hours after the murder. Police say that at the time of the crime, he was on probation and an electric monitoring device.

[Man charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte]

Both men faced the same charges.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dossett is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

