Search firm selected to find next Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent

Superintendent search committee chair Summer Nunn said the committee received 10 submissions from different firms.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members selected a search firm to find the district's next superintendent.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The search firm tasked with finding a new superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been selected.

Following a unanimous vote by the CMS school board during an emergency meeting Friday morning, BWP and Associates was selected as the search firm tasked with finding candidates to become the next superintendent of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

According to their website, BWP and Associates is an Illinois-based search firm that will “complete a successful search on behalf of your Board, district, and community by aggressively recruiting well-qualified candidates.”

Superintendent search committee chair Summer Nunn said the committee received 10 submissions from different firms and quickly narrowed it down to four firms using an evaluation rubric.

Those final four firms were then interviewed by CMS board members.

Following the interviews, the board selected the top two before ultimately selecting BWP and Associates.

In January, the board laid out a timeline to hire a new superintendent and Nunn says they are on track.

“The committee has been hard at work to make sure we not only attract the best search firms, that we select the best fit for this board,” Nunn said. “That is why we unanimously selected BWP and Associates. We have been working through a contract with them and it is ready to go. We are ready to get to work.”

Nunn said during Friday’s meeting they expect to select the final superintendent candidate by spring and have them in the role by next school year. which is in accordance with the timeline.

The process is expected to cost around $50,000.

