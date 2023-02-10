Rain/snow mix possible Sunday in the Piedmont; mountain accumulation likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and both days of the weekend are First Alert Weather Days, but there will be times when there’s not much going on.

Today: Still mild, patchy PM rain

Saturday: OK in the AM; PM rain, chilly

Mountains: Snow Saturday night/Sunday

Piedmont: Rain may mix with snow

FIRST ALERT: There won't be much rain around the mountains and foothills today, but spotty afternoon showers are possible around #CLT & rain late today & this evening is likely S/E of I-85 into the Sandhills. Mild 60s today! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EsPrUj5ZBQ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 10, 2023

Today will be mostly cloudy and mild with a few afternoon showers around, mainly in neighborhoods along and south/east of Interstate 85. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Look for it to be mostly cloudy tonight; there may not be much rain around with lows in the 40s.

Saturday looks to be a bit cooler with highs in the low to middle 50s. We’ll likely start dry Saturday before rain moves in from the south during the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times Saturday night and early Sunday, and it will change to snow in the mountains.

A sizeable accumulation of snow is likely in the mountains Saturday night and Sunday, but it will just be rain across the foothills and the Piedmont Saturday night as temperatures remain above freezing.

FIRST ALERT: Spotty rain will be an issue around the #CLT area at times today & Saturday (especially during the PM hours) but there may be a transition to snow, even in the Piedmont Sunday morning. Even if it does, I believe roads will just be wet. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jDfo4LCfbn — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 10, 2023

Rain Sunday with readings in the 30s and 40s could possibly mix with snow in the foothills and Piedmont, but snow lovers outside of the mountains should not get their hopes up.

Wet snow can mix in the rain, mainly during the morning and midday hours Sunday, but with temperatures well above freezing, there’s little chance for any significant accumulation. With it being so warm lately, there’s little doubt the roads will be just wet. The precipitation will pull out Sunday afternoon and the evening looks mainly dry. That’s good news for those traveling to Super Bowl watch parties.

The next 3 days are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS around the #CLT area. There will be spotty showers around today, especially along & S/E of I-85, then PM rain Saturday & a rain-snow mix on Sunday. Best chance for accumulating snow is in the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/VEZKBiIEob — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 10, 2023

Monday and Tuesday look dry with mild afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.