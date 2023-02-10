Rain, snow, chilly temperatures, wind all in the mix this weekend

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A whirlwind of weather is heading our way for the weekend!
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A whirlwind of weather is heading our way for the weekend!

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: PM Rain along and south of I-85
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: PM Heavy rain, temperatures dropping
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Transition to snow for some, cold and windy

It’ll be partly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain will move in later this afternoon/evening especially south of Interstate 85. Rain could be briefly heavy at times. As rain moves off tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

Saturday starts off dry with cloudy skies with rain moving in from the south during the late afternoon and becoming heavy into Sunday morning. As colder air moves in, this will transition into snow or sleet for the mountains late Saturday night and then snow by early Sunday.

Rain looks to change over briefly into snow around Charlotte between the late morning/early afternoon if temperatures get cold enough. Heavy accumulations will be expected in the mountains, with little to none in the Charlotte metro.

Saturday will be cool with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Sunday will be cold and wet with a high temperature close to 40 degrees. It will be windy with gusts of 30-plus mph that will make temperatures feel even colder. Snow and rain chances will taper off by late Sunday afternoon.

A rain/snow mix is expected on Sunday. While the mountains should see significant accumulation, the Charlotte metro area isn't expecting any.(Source: WBTV)

Sunshine returns for Monday with high temperatures in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

