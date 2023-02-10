PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest

Brandon Murphy
Brandon Murphy(WPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest.

Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk.

During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man, Murphy bit him. The wound required stitches and kept the officer from returning back to work.

Murphy was charged with DWI and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, among other charges.

